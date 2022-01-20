Recap: PacWest Banc Q4 Earnings
PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PacWest Banc beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.0, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $58.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PacWest Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.97
|0.91
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.52
|1.27
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|316.41M
|304.68M
|294.05M
|283.06M
|Revenue Actual
|327.19M
|306.68M
|306.10M
|299.06M
