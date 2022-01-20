Recap: Umpqua Holdings Q4 Earnings

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

Umpqua Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $42.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Umpqua Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.48 EPS Actual 0.49 0.53 0.49 0.68 Revenue Estimate 311.57M 311.37M 326.60M 330.50M Revenue Actual 308.78M 320.84M 330.23M 358.87M

