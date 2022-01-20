Recap: Umpqua Holdings Q4 Earnings
Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Umpqua Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $42.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Umpqua Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.53
|0.49
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|311.57M
|311.37M
|326.60M
|330.50M
|Revenue Actual
|308.78M
|320.84M
|330.23M
|358.87M
