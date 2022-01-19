GreenBox Releases Record-Breaking Q3 2021 Financial Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In August, GreenBox celebrated a monumental milestone when it processed over $1 billion in transaction volume for all of 2021

GreenBox’s year-to-date processing volume grew to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021

The company reported $8 million in revenue and $5.6 million in gross profit in Q3 2021

GreenBox appointed Paul Levine as CEO and Co-Founder of Coyni stablecoin spinoff company, Robert Houghton as CTO, and Jacqueline Reynolds as CMO

The company’s management hosted a year-end update call on December 9

Approximately eight months after GreenBox POS GBOX released its Generation 3 (“Gen3”) technology, which expanded and expedited the process of onboarding, monitoring, and controlling merchant portfolios in its proprietary blockchain-based platform, the company crossed a significant milestone – the processing of more than $1 billion in transaction volume in 2021. The milestone represented about five times the total processing volume recorded in 2020 (https://ccw.fm/HLUAN).

Attributable to the Gen3 technology, expansion of its ISO and agent network, and the acquisitions of ChargeSavvy and Northeast Merchant Services, the monumental milestone demonstrated GreenBox’s successful development and deployment of…

Image credit: Financial report by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

