Limelight Networks's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:06am
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Limelight Networks will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.02.

Limelight Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 8.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 0.02
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.06 -0.09 -0.03
Price Change % -8.44% 5.24% -13.77% -13.27%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Limelight Networks were trading at $3.49 as of January 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

