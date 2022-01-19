Comerica: Q4 Earnings Insights

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comerica beat estimated earnings by 5.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.58, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $16.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comerica's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.64 1.59 1.37 1.19 EPS Actual 1.90 2.32 2.43 1.49 Revenue Estimate 733.77M 724.55M 718.66M 704.17M Revenue Actual 755.00M 749.00M 713.00M 734.00M

