Comerica: Q4 Earnings Insights
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comerica beat estimated earnings by 5.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.58, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $16.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comerica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.59
|1.37
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.90
|2.32
|2.43
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|733.77M
|724.55M
|718.66M
|704.17M
|Revenue Actual
|755.00M
|749.00M
|713.00M
|734.00M
