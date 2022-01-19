Recap: Bank of America Q4 Earnings
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.77
|0.66
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|1.03
|0.86
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|21.78B
|21.83B
|22.13B
|20.68B
|Revenue Actual
|22.87B
|21.58B
|22.93B
|20.21B
