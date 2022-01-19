 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bank of America Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Bank of America Q4 Earnings

 

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.77 0.66 0.55
EPS Actual 0.85 1.03 0.86 0.59
Revenue Estimate 21.78B 21.83B 22.13B 20.68B
Revenue Actual 22.87B 21.58B 22.93B 20.21B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2022
Why Wells Fargo, Bank Of America And Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling Today
Earnings Preview For Bank of America
In The Spotlight - Big Wall Street Banks As The Main Power In SP500
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com