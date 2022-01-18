Recap: First Midwest Bancorp Q4 Earnings

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Midwest Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.44, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $7.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Midwest Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.37 0.37 0.27 EPS Actual 0.46 0.46 0.37 0.43 Revenue Estimate 189.86M 188.21M 190.25M 182.41M Revenue Actual 190.38M 190.56M 186.92M 175.83M

