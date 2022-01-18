Recap: First Midwest Bancorp Q4 Earnings
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Midwest Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.44, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $7.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Midwest Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.37
|0.37
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.46
|0.37
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|189.86M
|188.21M
|190.25M
|182.41M
|Revenue Actual
|190.38M
|190.56M
|186.92M
|175.83M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News