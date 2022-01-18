Silvergate Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silvergate Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 7.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.51 0.52 0.38 EPS Actual 0.88 0.80 0.55 0.47 Revenue Estimate 48.25M 35.79M 30.57M 24.28M Revenue Actual 51.70M 42.45M 31.11M 26.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.