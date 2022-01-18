Silvergate Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silvergate Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 7.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.51
|0.52
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.80
|0.55
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|48.25M
|35.79M
|30.57M
|24.28M
|Revenue Actual
|51.70M
|42.45M
|31.11M
|26.76M
