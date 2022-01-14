 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 46.28% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TEAM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 37.55 shares of Atlassian Corporation at the time with $1,000. This investment in TEAM would have produced an average annual return of 61.65%. Currently, Atlassian Corporation has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion.

Atlassian Corporation's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Atlassian Corporation you would have approximately $11,038.30 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TEAM)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Atlassian Corporation Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
Where Atlassian Corporation Stands With Analysts
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com