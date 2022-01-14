Recap: First Republic Bank Q4 Earnings
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Republic Bank beat estimated earnings by 4.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.93, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $287.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Republic Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.84
|1.73
|1.55
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|1.91
|1.95
|1.79
|1.60
|Revenue Estimate
|1.27B
|1.18B
|1.09B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.23B
|1.14B
|1.08B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News