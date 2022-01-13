Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wolfspeed Stock In The Last 20 Years

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.86% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WOLF: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.36 shares of Wolfspeed at the time with $100. This investment in WOLF would have produced an average annual return of 9.28%. Currently, Wolfspeed has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion.

Wolfspeed's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Wolfspeed you would have approximately $590.14 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.