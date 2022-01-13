 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wolfspeed Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.86% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WOLF: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.36 shares of Wolfspeed at the time with $100. This investment in WOLF would have produced an average annual return of 9.28%. Currently, Wolfspeed has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion.

Wolfspeed's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Wolfspeed you would have approximately $590.14 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

