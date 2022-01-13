Recap: Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 2.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.06 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.93
|0.95
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|0.93
|0.96
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|14.83B
|13.17B
|12.86B
|12.91B
|Revenue Actual
|14.88B
|13.29B
|12.92B
|12.68B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News