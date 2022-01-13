Recap: Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 2.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.12, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.06 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.93 0.95 0.94 EPS Actual 1.08 0.93 0.96 0.97 Revenue Estimate 14.83B 13.17B 12.86B 12.91B Revenue Actual 14.88B 13.29B 12.92B 12.68B

