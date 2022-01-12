 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Waste Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.29% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.44 shares of Waste Management at the time with $100. This investment in WM would have produced an average annual return of 18.07%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion.

Waste Management's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Waste Management you would have approximately $229.48 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

