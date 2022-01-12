Here's How Much $100 Invested In Waste Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.29% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.44 shares of Waste Management at the time with $100. This investment in WM would have produced an average annual return of 18.07%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion.

Waste Management's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Waste Management you would have approximately $229.48 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

