 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $52.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.9 1.24 0.49
EPS Actual 1.50 1.3 2.13 1.11
Revenue Estimate 1.59B 1.58B 1.85B 1.25B
Revenue Actual 1.94B 1.95B 2.49B 1.86B

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JEF)

Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2022
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Outlook For Jefferies Financial Group
Price Over Earnings Overview: Jefferies Financial Group
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com