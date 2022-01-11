 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.72% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In EL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.69 shares of Estee Lauder Cos at the time with $1,000. This investment in EL would have produced an average annual return of 33.35%. Currently, Estee Lauder Cos has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion.

Estee Lauder Cos's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Estee Lauder Cos you would have approximately $4,273.77 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

