Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SVB Finl Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SVB Finl Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.66% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SIVB: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.04 shares of SVB Finl Gr at the time with $1,000. This investment in SIVB would have produced an average annual return of 19.79%. Currently, SVB Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion.

SVB Finl Gr's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in SVB Finl Gr you would have approximately $14,859.22 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

