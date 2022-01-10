Recap: Accolade Q3 Earnings
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Accolade beat estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.74, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 4.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accolade's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.37
|-0.10
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.97
|-0.66
|-0.22
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|70.46M
|55.66M
|56.57M
|36.19M
|Revenue Actual
|73.29M
|59.53M
|59.23M
|38.44M
