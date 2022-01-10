Recap: Accolade Q3 Earnings

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accolade beat estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.74, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 4.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accolade's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.37 -0.10 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.97 -0.66 -0.22 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 70.46M 55.66M 56.57M 36.19M Revenue Actual 73.29M 59.53M 59.23M 38.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.