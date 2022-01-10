 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Zynga 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Zynga 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ZNGA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 37.45 shares of Zynga at the time with $100. This investment in ZNGA would have produced an average annual return of 27.21%. Currently, Zynga has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion.

Zynga's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $329.59 today based on a price of $8.80 for ZNGA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

