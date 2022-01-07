 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Signature Bank Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SBNY: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.25 shares of Signature Bank at the time with $100. This investment in SBNY would have produced an average annual return of 17.99%. Currently, Signature Bank has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion.

Signature Bank's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Signature Bank you would have approximately $1,181.75 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

