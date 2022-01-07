 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Humana (NYSE:HUM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HUM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.89 shares of Humana at the time with $100. This investment in HUM would have produced an average annual return of 18.02%. Currently, Humana has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion.

Humana's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $2,810.97 today based on a price of $356.15 for HUM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

