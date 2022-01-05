Landec: Q2 Earnings Insights

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Landec missed estimated earnings by 525.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $87.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 10.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landec's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.01 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual -0.23 0.07 -0.09 0.02 Revenue Estimate 129.12M 124.58M 139.75M 134.24M Revenue Actual 128.79M 139.83M 137.78M 130.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.