Landec: Q2 Earnings Insights
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Landec missed estimated earnings by 525.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $87.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 10.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Landec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.09
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|129.12M
|124.58M
|139.75M
|134.24M
|Revenue Actual
|128.79M
|139.83M
|137.78M
|130.90M
