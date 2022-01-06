Saratoga Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Saratoga Investment missed estimated earnings by 1.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.50
|0.50
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.56
|0.52
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|17.27M
|14.77M
|14.32M
|13.47M
|Revenue Actual
|18.44M
|16.82M
|16.21M
|14.28M
