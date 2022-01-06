 Skip to main content

Saratoga Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 4:13am   Comments
Saratoga Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Saratoga Investment missed estimated earnings by 1.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.50 0.50 0.47
EPS Actual 0.63 0.56 0.52 0.50
Revenue Estimate 17.27M 14.77M 14.32M 13.47M
Revenue Actual 18.44M 16.82M 16.21M 14.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

