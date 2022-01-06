Saratoga Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Saratoga Investment missed estimated earnings by 1.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.50 0.50 0.47 EPS Actual 0.63 0.56 0.52 0.50 Revenue Estimate 17.27M 14.77M 14.32M 13.47M Revenue Actual 18.44M 16.82M 16.21M 14.28M

