Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
January 05, 2022 1:00pm
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) traded today at $18.04, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 989,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 16.7 million shares.

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 972 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 383 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 67% oil and NGLs and 33% natural gas.

In the past 12 months, Marathon Oil Corporation share prices are bracketed by a low of $6.59 and a high of $18.04 and are now at $17.92, 172% above that low price.

Potential upside of 3,496.7% exists for Marathon Oil Corporation, based on a current level of $17.92 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $644.53.

