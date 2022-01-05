Recap: UniFirst Q1 Earnings

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UniFirst beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $39.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.84 1.83 1.78 1.69 EPS Actual 1.82 2.21 1.71 2.20 Revenue Estimate 455.11M 454.37M 457.26M 438.46M Revenue Actual 465.28M 464.32M 449.76M 446.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.