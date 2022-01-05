Recap: UniFirst Q1 Earnings
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
UniFirst beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $39.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.84
|1.83
|1.78
|1.69
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|2.21
|1.71
|2.20
|Revenue Estimate
|455.11M
|454.37M
|457.26M
|438.46M
|Revenue Actual
|465.28M
|464.32M
|449.76M
|446.85M
