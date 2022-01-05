Recap: RPM International Q2 Earnings
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPM International missed estimated earnings by 4.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $154.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.27
|0.29
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.28
|0.38
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.64B
|1.68B
|1.21B
|1.45B
|Revenue Actual
|1.65B
|1.74B
|1.27B
|1.49B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
