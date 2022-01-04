SMART Glb Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights
SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SMART Glb Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.0, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $178.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 18.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SMART Glb Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.09
|0.80
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.39
|0.87
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|461.30M
|415.57M
|295.58M
|290.93M
|Revenue Actual
|467.71M
|437.73M
|304.01M
|291.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
SMART Glb Hldgs management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -7.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SMART Glb Hldgs, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings