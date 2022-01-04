SMART Glb Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SMART Glb Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $178.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 18.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SMART Glb Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.60 1.09 0.80 0.70 EPS Actual 2.16 1.39 0.87 0.78 Revenue Estimate 461.30M 415.57M 295.58M 290.93M Revenue Actual 467.71M 437.73M 304.01M 291.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SMART Glb Hldgs management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -7.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SMART Glb Hldgs, a bearish signal to many investors.

