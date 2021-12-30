 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:49am   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.5% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In EVBG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 55.40 shares of Everbridge at the time with $1,000. This investment in EVBG would have produced an average annual return of 29.71%. Currently, Everbridge has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion.

Everbridge's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Everbridge you would have approximately $3,672.02 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

