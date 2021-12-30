 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 31.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BLDR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.54 shares of Builders FirstSource at the time with $100. This investment in BLDR would have produced an average annual return of 45.14%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion.

Builders FirstSource's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Builders FirstSource you would have approximately $4,128.64 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

