If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 31.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BLDR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.54 shares of Builders FirstSource at the time with $100. This investment in BLDR would have produced an average annual return of 45.14%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion.

Builders FirstSource's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Builders FirstSource you would have approximately $4,128.64 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

