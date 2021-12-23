 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Activision Blizzard Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Activision Blizzard Stock In The Last 20 Years

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ATVI: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 30.75 shares of Activision Blizzard at the time with $100. This investment in ATVI would have produced an average annual return of 16.02%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion.

Activision Blizzard's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $1,983.35 today based on a price of $64.10 for ATVI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

