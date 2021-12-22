 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cassava Sciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cassava Sciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 41.64% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SAVA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 218.34 shares of Cassava Sciences at the time with $1,000. This investment in SAVA would have produced an average annual return of 57.04%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion.

Cassava Sciences's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Cassava Sciences you would have approximately $9,552.19 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

