Recap: Outlook Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Outlook Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.

