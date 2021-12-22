 Skip to main content

Recap: Outlook Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Recap: Outlook Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

 

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Outlook Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

