Builders FirstSource Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) traded at a new 12-month high today of $75.61. Approximately 282,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is currently priced 54.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $33.12.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company’s construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource’s customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

In the past 12 months, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. have traded between a low of $21.11 and a high of $75.61 and are now at $73.16, which is 247% above that low price.

