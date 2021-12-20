 Skip to main content

Builders FirstSource Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

InvestorBrandNetwork  
December 20, 2021 1:51pm
Shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) traded at a new 12-month high today of $75.61. Approximately 282,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is currently priced 54.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $33.12.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company’s construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource’s customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

In the past 12 months, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. have traded between a low of $21.11 and a high of $75.61 and are now at $73.16, which is 247% above that low price.

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

