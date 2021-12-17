 Skip to main content

Recap: Darden Restaurants Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021
Recap: Darden Restaurants Q2 Earnings

 

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Darden Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 3.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $615,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.65 1.79 0.69 0.71
EPS Actual 1.76 2.03 0.98 0.74
Revenue Estimate 2.24B 2.19B 1.63B 1.68B
Revenue Actual 2.31B 2.28B 1.73B 1.66B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

