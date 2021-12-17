Recap: Darden Restaurants Q2 Earnings
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Darden Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 3.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $615,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|1.79
|0.69
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|2.03
|0.98
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|2.24B
|2.19B
|1.63B
|1.68B
|Revenue Actual
|2.31B
|2.28B
|1.73B
|1.66B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
