Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 56.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $2.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $362,869,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.01 1.77 1.41 0.98 EPS Actual 2.57 2.16 2.12 1.69 Revenue Estimate 958.33M 839.42M 805.23M 752.50M Revenue Actual 1.04B 960.74M 839.89M 793.13M

