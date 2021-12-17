 Skip to main content

Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 56.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $2.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $362,869,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.01 1.77 1.41 0.98
EPS Actual 2.57 2.16 2.12 1.69
Revenue Estimate 958.33M 839.42M 805.23M 752.50M
Revenue Actual 1.04B 960.74M 839.89M 793.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

