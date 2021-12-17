Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 56.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $2.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $362,869,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.77
|1.41
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|2.57
|2.16
|2.12
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|958.33M
|839.42M
|805.23M
|752.50M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|960.74M
|839.89M
|793.13M
