Recap: Steelcase Q3 Earnings
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Steelcase missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $120,700,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|-0.31
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|-0.24
|0.06
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|763.62M
|554.87M
|650.40M
|628.80M
|Revenue Actual
|724.80M
|556.60M
|677.10M
|617.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Steelcase management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.07 and $0.11 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 12.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Steelcase, a bullish signal to many investors.
