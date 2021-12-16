Recap: Steelcase Q3 Earnings

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Steelcase missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $120,700,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.31 -0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.24 0.06 0.08 Revenue Estimate 763.62M 554.87M 650.40M 628.80M Revenue Actual 724.80M 556.60M 677.10M 617.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Steelcase management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.07 and $0.11 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 12.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Steelcase, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.