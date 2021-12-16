Recap: FedEx Q2 Earnings
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM.
Earnings
FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 9.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FedEx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5
|4.99
|3.24
|4.01
|EPS Actual
|4.37
|5.01
|3.47
|4.83
|Revenue Estimate
|21.91B
|21.51B
|19.96B
|19.46B
|Revenue Actual
|22.00B
|22.57B
|21.51B
|20.56B
