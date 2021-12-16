 Skip to main content

Recap: FedEx Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 9.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 5 4.99 3.24 4.01
EPS Actual 4.37 5.01 3.47 4.83
Revenue Estimate 21.91B 21.51B 19.96B 19.46B
Revenue Actual 22.00B 22.57B 21.51B 20.56B

