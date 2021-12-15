 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Preview: Navios Maritime Holdings's Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Navios Maritime Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.88.

Navios Maritime Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.59      
EPS Actual 2.21 -0.54 -1.69 0.06
Price Change % -3.57% -2.96% -10.86% 2.01%

Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings were trading at $3.52 as of December 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

