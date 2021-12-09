Recap: American Outdoor Brands Q2 Earnings
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
American Outdoor Brands missed estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,338,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.23
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.34
|0.82
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|57.35M
|65.03M
|59.02M
|61.00M
|Revenue Actual
|60.77M
|64.47M
|82.65M
|79.10M
