Recap: American Outdoor Brands Q2 Earnings

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Outdoor Brands missed estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,338,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.23 0.25 EPS Actual 0.48 0.34 0.82 0.77 Revenue Estimate 57.35M 65.03M 59.02M 61.00M Revenue Actual 60.77M 64.47M 82.65M 79.10M

