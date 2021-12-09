Here's How Much $100 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In LPLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.8 shares of LPL Finl Hldgs at the time with $100.00. This investment in LPLA would have produced an average annual return of 35.62%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100.00 in LPL Finl Hldgs you would have approximately $491.66 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

