 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thor Industries's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Thor Industries's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) earned $326.33 million, a 3.35% increase from the preceding quarter. Thor Industries also posted a total of $3.96 billion in sales, a 10.16% increase since Q4. Thor Industries earned $315.76 million, and sales totaled $3.59 billion in Q4.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Thor Industries posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Thor Industries is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Thor Industries, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.1% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Thor Industries reported Q1 earnings per share at $4.34/share, which beat analyst predictions of $3.24/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (THO)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Technology Stocks Join The Bounce As Much Needed Breadth Is Added
Thor Industries Stock Gains As Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Tech-Driven Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings