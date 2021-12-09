RH: Q3 Earnings Insights
RH (NYSE:RH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RH beat estimated earnings by 6.03%, reporting an EPS of $7.03 versus an estimate of $6.63, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $161,987,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.0, which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RH's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|6.48
|4.07
|4.76
|5.3
|EPS Actual
|8.48
|4.89
|5.07
|6.2
|Revenue Estimate
|975.45M
|755.94M
|797.66M
|837.10M
|Revenue Actual
|988.86M
|860.79M
|812.44M
|844.01M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings