RH: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
RH: Q3 Earnings Insights

RH (NYSE:RH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RH beat estimated earnings by 6.03%, reporting an EPS of $7.03 versus an estimate of $6.63, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $161,987,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.0, which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RH's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 6.48 4.07 4.76 5.3
EPS Actual 8.48 4.89 5.07 6.2
Revenue Estimate 975.45M 755.94M 797.66M 837.10M
Revenue Actual 988.86M 860.79M 812.44M 844.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

