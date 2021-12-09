MIND Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MIND Technology missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,806,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.38 -0.07 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.31 -0.29 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 7.60M 3.19M 8.78M 5.10M Revenue Actual 6.81M 4.19M 6.40M 6.54M

