MIND Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MIND Technology missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,806,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.38
|-0.07
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.31
|-0.29
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|7.60M
|3.19M
|8.78M
|5.10M
|Revenue Actual
|6.81M
|4.19M
|6.40M
|6.54M
