MIND Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
MIND Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MIND Technology missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,806,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.38 -0.07 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.25 -0.31 -0.29 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 7.60M 3.19M 8.78M 5.10M
Revenue Actual 6.81M 4.19M 6.40M 6.54M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

