Earnings Preview: Mesa Air Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.12.

Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mesa Air Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.17 0.03 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.11 0.23 0.36 0.32
Price Change % -9.88% -4.77% 28.9% 1.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Mesa Air Group were trading at $7.05 as of December 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

