Recap: Eneti Q3 Earnings

Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 08:28 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eneti missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $12,332,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 -0.14 -0.29 EPS Actual 0.90 2.75 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 24.30M 28.68M 49.56M Revenue Actual 37.65M 59.83M 50.05M

