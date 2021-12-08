Recap: Eneti Q3 Earnings
Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 08:28 AM.
Earnings
Eneti missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $12,332,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|-0.14
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|2.75
|-0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|24.30M
|28.68M
|49.56M
|Revenue Actual
|37.65M
|59.83M
|50.05M
