Recap: Brown Forman Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Recap: Brown Forman Q2 Earnings

 

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.32 0.43 0.51
EPS Actual 0.40 0.25 0.45 0.50
Revenue Estimate 826.90M 768.81M 902.29M 967.72M
Revenue Actual 906.00M 812.00M 911.00M 985.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

