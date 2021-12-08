Recap: Brown Forman Q2 Earnings
Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.32
|0.43
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.25
|0.45
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|826.90M
|768.81M
|902.29M
|967.72M
|Revenue Actual
|906.00M
|812.00M
|911.00M
|985.00M
