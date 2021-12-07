Avid Bioservices: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avid Bioservices beat estimated earnings by 200%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,045,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avid Bioservices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.03
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|27.81M
|21.60M
|19.07M
|15.49M
|Revenue Actual
|30.75M
|27.61M
|21.81M
|21.06M
