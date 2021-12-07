 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of CooTek (Cayman)'s Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of CooTek Cayman's Earnings

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CooTek (Cayman) will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.01.

CooTek (Cayman) bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CooTek (Cayman)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.17 -0.27 -0.25
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.18 -0.28 -0.33
Price Change % 1.23% 0.56% 1.54% -6.45%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) were trading at $0.5986 as of December 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CTK)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings