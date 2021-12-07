Recap: John Wiley & Sons Q2 Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 29.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.0, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $41,992,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.60 0.55 0.64 EPS Actual 0.54 0.84 0.68 1 Revenue Estimate 468.45M 499.85M 471.45M 464.07M Revenue Actual 488.39M 536.25M 482.91M 491.01M

