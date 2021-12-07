 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: John Wiley & Sons Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
Recap: John Wiley & Sons Q2 Earnings

 

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 29.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.0, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $41,992,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.60 0.55 0.64
EPS Actual 0.54 0.84 0.68 1
Revenue Estimate 468.45M 499.85M 471.45M 464.07M
Revenue Actual 488.39M 536.25M 482.91M 491.01M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JW)

Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
Earnings Outlook For John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com