Recap: John Wiley & Sons Q2 Earnings
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 29.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.0, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $41,992,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.60
|0.55
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.84
|0.68
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|468.45M
|499.85M
|471.45M
|464.07M
|Revenue Actual
|488.39M
|536.25M
|482.91M
|491.01M
