Conn's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 21.3% year-on-year, to $405.46 million, beating the analyst consensus of $383.17 million.
- The same-store sales increased 20.6% versus last year and rose 9.7% on a two-year basis.
- EPS of $0.60 beat the analyst consensus of $0.59.
- eCommerce sales jumped 294.8% Y/Y to $19.2 million. Retail sales increased 28.8%, and the credit segment revenues declined 4.9%.
- The costs and expenses for the quarter climbed 21.3% Y/Y.
- The operating margin was 7.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 22.5% to $29.6 million.
- The company held $36.1 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021. The net debt of Conn amounted to $424 million.
- Price Action: Conn shares are trading lower by 2.39% at $21.65 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
