Conn's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 8:32am   Comments
  • Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 21.3% year-on-year, to $405.46 million, beating the analyst consensus of $383.17 million.
  • The same-store sales increased 20.6% versus last year and rose 9.7% on a two-year basis.
  • EPS of $0.60 beat the analyst consensus of $0.59.
  • eCommerce sales jumped 294.8% Y/Y to $19.2 million. Retail sales increased 28.8%, and the credit segment revenues declined 4.9%.
  • The costs and expenses for the quarter climbed 21.3% Y/Y.
  • The operating margin was 7.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 22.5% to $29.6 million.
  • The company held $36.1 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021. The net debt of Conn amounted to $424 million.
  • Price Action: Conn shares are trading lower by 2.39% at $21.65 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

