Sumo Logic: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,148,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 9.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sumo Logic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|56.69M
|53.90M
|52.14M
|49.12M
|Revenue Actual
|58.84M
|54.22M
|54.15M
|51.87M
