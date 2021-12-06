Sumo Logic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,148,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 9.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sumo Logic's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.12 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.11 -0.07 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 56.69M 53.90M 52.14M 49.12M Revenue Actual 58.84M 54.22M 54.15M 51.87M

